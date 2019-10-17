Google's new gesture navigation system for Android 10 has been divisive for numerous reasons, not the least of which it didn't work with third-party launchers. The company committed to fixing this issue in a future Android release, and it appears that fix is already live on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. Launchers like Nova can use the full gesture setup, so that's one shortcoming out of the way.

Previously, attempting to turn on Android 10's gesture navigation with a third-party launcher enabled would produce an error message, which you can see below. You'd have no choice but to use the two-button or three-button version if you wanted to use Nova, Action Launcher, or any of the others.

Kevin Barry, the developer of Nova, was one of the loudest voices objecting to Google's decision to move forward with gesture nav sans support for third-party launchers. Here's what he has to say about this development.

We're thrilled to hear that Google is now supporting gesture nav for third party launchers. We appreciate the communities persistence in asking Google for this. I'm looking forward to testing and using this when I get my Pixel 4. We're hoping to see Google quickly roll this out to devices that have the initial release of Android 10, either through Project Mainline or the next security update.

Currently, this feature appears to be exclusive to the Pixel 4. Even the Pixel 3 on the latest software doesn't let you use gestures with third-party launchers. Presumably, this feature will come to other Android 10 phones soon. This also means you'll be able to use the new Assistant (which requires gesture navigation) while using an alternative launcher on Google's latest phones.