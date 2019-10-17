While US buyers bemoan the lack of choice they've been given with recent OnePlus releases, it's a different story in Europe where both the 7T and 7T Pro are now on general sale. Here's where you can buy the latest "flagship killers."

Before we get to availability, here's our handy affiliate voucher that will nab you £10 or €10 off when you buy an accessory with a phone through the link below — I recommend the sandstone case that I've been using. It will default to the US Store, but just change your country at the top and it should work in your local currency.

In the UK, the OnePlus 7T costs £549 — that gets you 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage — with Glacier Blue or Frosted Silver colors on offer. It's available as of today from OnePlus, Amazon UK, and John Lewis. You can also get it on the network Three, where pay monthly deals start from £38 with a £29 upfront payment.

For the OnePlus 7T Pro, which comes in Haze Blue with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the price is £699. You can get it from the same places, OnePlus, Amazon UK, and John Lewis. On Three, the cheapest pay monthly plan is £45. The McLaren Edition OnePlus 7T Pro will be available from OnePlus and Amazon UK from November 5 for £799.

If you live elsewhere in Europe, the OnePlus 7T will set you back €599, while the 7T Pro is €759 and the McLaren Edition is €859. Get them from OnePlus in Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, and many more countries, or check your local retailers. The series is available in all of the following places:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Germany, Denmark, Estonia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, United Kingdom

The new Olive Green colorway for the Bullets Wireless 2 earbuds will go on sale October 23, and the black model will be back in stock a couple of days later.