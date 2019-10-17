If you're a Pixel Slate owner who still hasn't picked up a keyboard for it, or you're tired of using the terrible fabric keyboard from Google, you might want to heed this deal. The Brydge G-Type keyboard, which normally sells for $160, is 50% off on Amazon and selling for a mere $80.

Brydge is a well-known accessory company that got its start by selling keyboards for iPads. Over the years, it has expanded its portfolio to include keyboards for the Microsoft Surface Pro series, the Pixel Slate, and Chrome OS devices. Its other products include screen protectors, sleeves, battery packs, and charging cables.

The Brydge G-Type keyboard for the Pixel Slate is made of lightweight aluminum (1.6 lbs.), works wirelessly over Bluetooth 4.2, comes with an over-sized glass trackpad, and promises up to 6 months of battery life. With its 0-180° rotation support, it allows the Slate to be oriented like a regular laptop, a tablet, or as a tent when viewing media. With 1.5mm of key travel and three levels of keyboard brightness, the typing experience should be pleasant.

As of this writing, the Brydge G-Type keyboard appears to be backordered on Amazon until October 29th, no doubt due to its severe price cut. Hurry over to Amazon to put yourself on the waitlist or buy it directly from Brydge for the same $80 price.