Opera's Touch browser, introduced last year, was built around one-handed use, with a circular navigation layout that's supposed to be easy to manipulate with just your thumb. It's a neat idea, but Opera says some users requested a more traditional layout. In its newest release, Opera Touch allows for just that with an optional bottom navigation bar.

The new option should be live now; you can choose between the two layouts in Opera Touch's settings.

