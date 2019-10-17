If you thought Nvidia's dormant Shield lineup was shaken up today with news of a Shield TV Pro being listed on Amazon for a hot second, prepare for an earthquake: as of time of writing, Newegg Canada is hosting a product page for another Shield TV item — this one's a dongle.

The name of the dongle as published is simply "Shield TV," which should not be confused for the surface-top box that came out in 2015 and has been updated ever since to Nvidia's credit. It was also previously tracked for inspection at the FCC.

Getting to the brass tacks, this Android TV tube features the a Gigabit Ethernet port and HDMI out to stream up to 4K HDR content with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. It also has 8GB of memory that can be tapped into via a USB-C port. You've got Bluetooth for audio out as well as remote and keyboard input, plus dual-band Wi-Fi. It also features the Tegra Z1+ processor for general performance as well as Tegra X1+ cores to handle upscaling.

Basically, the new Shield TV will fit in tighter crevices and just won't have a couple of USB-A ports. Sounds good for a start.

The Toblerone-shaped remote looks to be the same one that's said to come with the Shield TV Pro — it runs on a pair of AAA batteries, has an infrared beamer, a microphone for voice control, location.

And then you get to the price: CA$200 or roughly US$150. You'd be paying for Nvidia power right there.

Of course, we'll need to wait until things go public before we can let the opining fully pan out.