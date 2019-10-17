The Pixel 4 and 4 XL have been revealed this Tuesday, and they'll bring a faster and more powerful Google Assistant along. It should understand you better with the help of local speech processing and you won't need to keep saying "OK Google" over and over again. However, if you're a fan of the good ol' three-button navigation, you'll be left out in the cold. According to a Google support document, the new Assistant will only work with gesture navigation.

On the help website, Google describes what you need to get the new experience going and how you can set it up. There are also a few suggestions for when it won't show up, one of them telling you to "check that navigation mode is set to gesture navigation." Since the first-gen gestures from Android 9 Pie are officially called "two-button navigation" in Settings, you probably won't be able to use them with the new Assistant, either.

It's unclear whether this limitation is permanent or if the Assistant will come to other navigation modes in a later release, just like gestural navigation will only be available to third-party launchers after an update to Android 10. Hopefully, the revamped Assistant will find its way into button navigation, as people with motor impairment dependent on it might benefit from the new voice control the most.