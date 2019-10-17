Motorola, best known for producing mediocre mid-range phones and not delivering software updates, has been working on a foldable phone under its old 'Razr' brand for a while now. You may recall that Lenovo showed off a video of the device to Chinese press earlier this year, which turned out to be a fan concept video with the watermarks (mostly) removed. At long last, Motorola may finally be ready to show off the mythical phone.

CNET reports that Motorola is sending out invitations for a November 13th event in downtown Los Angeles, featuring the "highly anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon." The invitation also came with an extremely-short GIF that appears to show a phone... melting? Motorola said in the message, "You're going to flip."

Samsung's Galaxy Fold is finally shipping to customers, and Huawei's Mate X is rumored to make a debut in China this month, so the Razr flip phone could be either the second or third mass-market foldable device. One thing's for sure, though: it will be expensive.