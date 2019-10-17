Master & Dynamic Introduces the Game-Changing MW07 GO and MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones

The MW07 GO ($199) and MW07 PLUS ($299) are the next generation of the award-winning MW07 True Wireless Earphones with advanced technology and unmatched quality

[New York, NY] October 17, 2019: Master & Dynamic, a leader in the premium true wireless earphone category, announces the launch of two new evolutions of the MW07 True Wireless Earphones: the MW07 GO ($199) and the MW07 PLUS ($299).

Known for superior design and brilliant sound, Master & Dynamic offers the MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones, the game-changing second generation of the MW07 True Wireless Earphones, recognized for world class design as the winner of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2019. The all new MW07 GO, our most lightweight ultra-durable True Wireless Earphones yet, are designed for those who are always on the move.

The MW07 PLUS: A luxe innovation in the True Wireless Category, the MW07 PLUS provides technical enhancements from the first generation MW07 while maintaining its celebrated quality, design, and exceptional acoustics. The MW07 PLUS boasts an unparalleled 40 hours of total battery life (with

the charging case) and Bluetooth 5.0 with 30m/100ft connection range. Dual beamforming noise reduction mic arrays, one on each earphone, provide best-in-class talk performance while 10mm custom Beryllium drivers deliver brilliant sound.

“A year after launching our original MW07 True Wireless Earphones, we are implementing important enhancements to this award-winning product,” said Master & Dynamic’s founder and CEO, Jonathan Levine. “At Master & Dynamic, we don’t follow a set schedule for product releases and improvements. We do whatever is best for the customer experience as soon as possible.”

● Best-In-Class Battery: With 3X the battery life of the first generation MW07, the MW07 PLUS earphones provide 10 hours of listening time when fully charged with an additional 30 hours of battery life via the elegant stainless steel charging case. The earphones can be charged to 50% in 15 minutes and 100% in 40-minutes using the included USB-C cable.

● Luxurious Materials: The MW07 PLUS earphones are available in three core colorways – Tortoiseshell, Steel Blue, and White Marble, as well as a Studio 35 x Kevin Durant special edition colorway, Black Quartz. The earphones feature handcrafted acetate, and come with a hand-polished stainless steel charging case and soft pouch for storage.

● Advanced Technical Features: The MW07 PLUS has the ability to play music or make phone calls on either the left or right earphone independently. A new feature, Ambient Listening Mode, allows the user to tune into their surroundings for added awareness and safety, while Feedforward Active Noise-Cancellation reduces background noise. Five (5) sizes of ear tips and three (3) sizes of patent-pending Fit Wings ensure an optimal fit.

The MW07 GO: The ultimate in portability and durability, the MW07 GO is built from TR90, an ultra- strong, lightweight composite. Perfect for high-intensity workouts, travel, or commuting in any weather, the earphones and case are 15% smaller and lighter than the first generation MW07, and feature IPX6 water resistance. Five (5) ear tip sizes and three (3) patented Fit Wing sizes provide a custom fit that stays secure during any activity.

Mr. Levine explained the genesis of the new active product, “We knew from customer feedback that many people were using their MW07 True Wireless Earphones for exercise as well as for general listening enjoyment. Armed with this information we set out to adapt the MW07 PLUS platform to a dedicated active model--the MW07 GO--focusing on the features most important to this use case including size, durability and water resistance rating."

● Ultra-Durable Materials: The MW07 GO earphones are available in Flame Red, Jet Black, Electric Blue, and Stone Grey. The earphones feature ultra-durable TR90 composite, a material traditionally used in performance eyewear. A new technical knit fabric surrounds the charging case providing sustained durability and reduced weight.

● Built To Go Anywhere: The MW07 GO has an IPX6 water and sweat resistance rating to withstand any journey. Patented silicone Fit Wings in three (3) size options ensure a custom, extra-secure fit, while five (5) ear tip sizes provide an exceptional seal and all-day comfort.

● Packed With Power: The MW07 GO provides 10 hours of listening time fully charged with an additional 12 hours of battery life from the charging case. The earphones can be charged to 50% in 15 minutes and 100% in 40 minutes via the USB-C cable. The MW07 GO also features custom 10mm Beryllium drivers and voice assistant capabilities. A dual beamforming mic array filters out external noise for clear talk in any environment.

Master & Dynamic’s MW07 GO True Wireless Earphones ($199) and MW07 PLUS True Wireless Earphones ($299) are available now at www.masterdynamic.com and at BestBuy.com October 20th.