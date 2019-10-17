Ever since Google purchased fellow map maker Waze in 2013, crowdsourced contribution features have slowly made their way to Maps. For the first time, Google Maps users on iOS will be able to report and share traffic incidents with the community. Four newly announced incident types are also set to join those currently available in Maps.

To add an incident report of your own, tap the button located below the volume controls in Maps. Tapping one of the available report types will automatically add an icon to Maps that is visible to all users. In an approach reminiscent of Gmail's 'Undo Send' feature, users can undo submissions during a brief window. This streamlined submission process should reduce distraction while navigating.

Previously available categories—crashes, speed traps, and traffic slowdowns—will be joined by the option to report construction sites, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects blocking the road. Expanded incident reporting will begin rolling out globally to Maps users on Android and iOS this week.