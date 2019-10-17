You might not spend a lot of time thinking about your standard TV remote controller, but it's probably bad. You know, stuck buttons, broken battery door, and faded button labels. Yuck. If you want to avoid all that, upgrade to a Logitech Harmony Elite touch screen remote and hub, now only $153 for refurbished units.

This deal features the Logitech Harmony Elite touch screen remote with rechargeable battery, charging station, and a Harmony Hub that interfaces with your remote and TV via IR, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connections. The included hub also works with the official Harmony app, turning your Android handset or iPhone into an additional universal controller.

All units in today's offer are factory reconditioned hardware, which means they were returned, inspected, and verified to be in full working order. This deal is only available until the end of today, or while supplies lasts.

If you'd prefer a brand spanking new package in lieu of a refurbished unit, Logitech has the same universal touchscreen remote and hub for $269.99. That's down from its original $349.99 price tag, but it's been around this price for a while.