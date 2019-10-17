When it comes to security cameras, there are a large number of options you can pick from. However, there aren't that many wireless cameras that offer an impressive set of features for an affordable price. Thankfully, the EufyCam E is amongst the latter, and it just hit its lowest price ever, down to $160.

The product offers 1080p imaging, combined with night vision, to see people in low lighting conditions. It's designed for outdoor use thanks to its IP65 rating, and can withstand harsh weather conditions. Also, its outstanding 365-day battery life means you can use it without having to worry about wires or charging. Finally, there's no need for a cloud subscription, as the camera comes with a 16GB micro SD card that can store up to a year's worth of footage.

The kit includes the home base station, which acts as a bridge between the cameras and your router. As you guessed it, the cameras themselves don't work using Wi-Fi, but connect to the base station instead.

To benefit from the discounted price, you'll have to apply the on-page coupon before checking out, which will credit a $20 rebate to your cart.