In China, Xiaomi's custom Android interface MIUI 11 has been in beta since last month, and now the company is ready to deploy its software to more locations internationally. The MIUI India Twitter account posted an animation featuring the new interface along with the date October 16. We can expect the international version of the UI to start rolling out then.

We've already covered what's coming with MIUI 11 earlier, but to quickly recap some features here: A new, dynamically scaling typeface and some new sound design for notifications are changes immediately visible to the eye and ear, and under the hood, the company is adding a high-speed wireless file transfer protocol and MIUI's suite of office apps.

16.10.2019 #MIUI11 RT if you are excited for this! pic.twitter.com/61hqUBvF3P — MIUI India for #MiFans (@MIUI_India) October 10, 2019

It's possible that Xiaomi will couple the MIUI launch with the Redmi Note 8 Pro's India release event, which is slated for the same October 16 date. Since MIUI isn't tied to Android versions, some users might get it without receiving an upgrade to Android 10, staying on 9 Pie or older versions instead. This shouldn't be immediately visible to most people though due to Xiaomi's heavy customizations.