In China, Xiaomi's custom Android interface MIUI 11 has been in beta since last month, and now the company is ready to deploy its software to more locations internationally. The MIUI India Twitter account posted an animation featuring the new interface along with the date October 16. We can expect the international version of the UI to start rolling out then.
We've already covered what's coming with MIUI 11 earlier, but to quickly recap some features here: A new, dynamically scaling typeface and some new sound design for notifications are changes immediately visible to the eye and ear, and under the hood, the company is adding a high-speed wireless file transfer protocol and MIUI's suite of office apps.
It's possible that Xiaomi will couple the MIUI launch with the Redmi Note 8 Pro's India release event, which is slated for the same October 16 date. Since MIUI isn't tied to Android versions, some users might get it without receiving an upgrade to Android 10, staying on 9 Pie or older versions instead. This shouldn't be immediately visible to most people though due to Xiaomi's heavy customizations.
MIUI 11 rollout time table
After launching MIUI 11 and the Redmi Note 8 and 8 Pro in India today, Xiaomi has also published a time table detailing when which devices will receive MIUI 11. The Poco F1 is one of the first to get the new software, slated to receive it starting on October 22. Interestingly, people looking to buy the Note 8 and 8 Pro will have to wait until November and December, respectively. Xiaomi notes that these dates are based on its current testing plan and actual data might still vary.
For accessibility reasons, here's the timetable in plain text, too:
|Date
|Devices
|October 22-31
|Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7s, Redmi Note 7 Pro
|November 4-12
|Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4, Mi Mix 2, Mi Max 2
|November 13-29
|Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi Note 8
|December 18-26
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
