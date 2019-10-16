Launched with the Pixel 3, Top Shot is an AI feature that smartly recommends saving a better photo than the one you snapped. Until now, Top Shot required you to have Motion Photos enabled, to save the brief moments before and after the pic was taken and be able to get a different photo if needed. The feature will soon be enabled for short videos too and it'll be available on the Pixel 4, 3, and 3a.

We knew this feature was coming when Smart Burst was removed from the camera app on the Pixel 3. Instead of snapping a succession of full-res photos, tapping and holding the capture button now saves a 768 x 1024 video. This is what Google refers to as a "short video" in its support pages for Top Shot.

Currently, our Pixel 3 units don't show any Top Shot recommendations on these videos, but the feature should show up soon. It likely requires an update to the Camera and/or Photos apps — or a server-side switch, you never really know.

This addition should afford you a little bit more control over your time-sensitive snaps:

If you know you'll probably hit the exact correct timing, you should take a regular pic with Motion Sense enabled, and rely on Top Shot as a backup just in case you miss. Pics salvaged this way are 2048 x 1536.

If you're not confident about timing and think the shot might be off by several seconds, tap and hold on the capture button to take a "short video" and be confident that you won't miss the correct time. Top Shots saved this way are 768 x 1024.

While the logic behind this sounds sane, the resolution you get with the latter is abysmal. You're better off tapping repeatedly on the shutter button and hoping one of the full-res images is nice, or taking a proper 4K video then saving a snap from it. The former requires quick thinking though, and the latter needs you to swipe to the video mode on your phone, so the new pseudo-burst-mode slash "short video" has a small benefit of immediacy. I'd still take the regular Smart Burst over it any day.