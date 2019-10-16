Last month I covered the release of the o.14.5 update for PUBG Mobile, and it appears it's time once again to pore through the latest patch. The 0.15.0 update brings with it a new Payload mode (though it's not live yet), an update to the Survive Till Dawn - Halloween mode, as well as enhancements like a new mid-air leap, new vehicles, new weapons, exploding fuel drums, and performance enhancements. While I can't say this update is as monumental as Fortnite's latest Chapter release, it's understandable that you can't always expect huge changes to PUBG Mobile every month.
I'm glad to report that the developers for PUBG Mobile are on top of the patch notes this month, so they are available on the official PUBG website. As I mentioned in the heading, players can expect a new Payload mode along with an update to the Halloween mode. These, of course, are the biggest additions in the 0.15.0 patch, though there are a few other features worth mentioning. Weapons have been tuned, such as the M16A4, Vector, UMP45, and MK47Mutant, and the Desert Eagle has been added to the game. Performance has also been improved, where the game now runs smoother and uses less power. Player graffiti also makes its first appearance, and players will now have the option to carry a fallen teammate's ID card so that they can revive their teammate at the Communication Tower. It's also worth noting that The Darkest Night will be taken offline for further tuning. Of course, if you'd like to view the full Play Store changelog, I've pasted it below.
What's New:
Payload Mode (coming soon)
Comes with Helicopter, RPG, Missiles, and more
Items: Air Strike Beacon, Vehicle Repair Pack
Recall: Revives teammates
Updates:
Item/Vehicle: Desert Eagle, BRDM-2
Vaulting: Improves movement
Explosive Barrels: Blow them up to deal damage
Survive Till Dawn: Halloween, new human faction & items
Graffiti: Spray away!
Improvements:
- Modified weapons & gears
- Improved fluency, control, power consumption, performance and Lobby UI
As you can see, today's update offers some interesting features, and of course, a new mode is always welcome, even if it isn't live just yet, though it can be hard to get excited for these changes when they are released on a monthly schedule. I suppose it's to be expected, though I do have to wonder how long games like PUBG can keep up with player demand. It's clear that frequent changes are what keeps players interested, but at some point, you'd expect the new-idea fountain to run dry. I suppose it will be interesting to see what future updates bring to PUBG Mobile, and of course, if you'd like to check out today's changes, you can grab the game from the Play Store widget below.
Press Release
PUBG MOBILE RELEASES MASSIVE HALLOWEEKS CONTENT UPDATE WITH PLAYLOAD MODE ON THE WAY
Massive update provides new game mode, Halloween themed content and more for PUBG MOBILE on iOS and Android
LOS ANGELES – Oct. 16, 2019 – Today, PUBG MOBILE released the full version 0.15.0 content including new firearms and vehicles, new features and the updated Survive Till Dawn – Halloween Mode and more coming. Players can skydive into the latest update for free on the App Store and Google Play.
New features have been added to all PUBG MOBILE maps and game types as part of the 0.15.0 content update, including:
· BRDM-2 Amphibious Armored Vehicle – Players can travel on both land and sea with this flare gun-exclusive tank, which reduces damage taken
· Ledge Grab – The highly anticipated ledge grab feature now allows players to climb and clamber buildings to reach previously-inaccessible places for new kinds of combat
· Desert Eagle – This new weapon with the highest damage and muzzle velocity out of all pistols deals a daunting 62 damage per bullet and is ready for Red Dot, Holo Sight, Laser Sight and magazine attachments
· Fuel Drums – All vehicle gasoline containers found around the maps can be exploded by shooting several bullets at them
· Graffiti – Players can make their mark on the battlefield with up to four types of graffiti
· Firearm Improvements and balances – The M16A4, Vector, UMP45 and MK47 Mutant have all been adjusted with new attachments, ammo types and carrying capacities, along with other performance and graphics fixes.
Earlier this year, PUBG MOBILE teamed up with Resident Evil 2 to give the classic battleground an undead makeover with the introduction of the Survive Till Dawn mode. Beginning today, players can get into the “Halloweeks” spirit with an all new Survive Till Dawn mode boasting modified background objects and “Halloweenized” monsters. There is now a hostile human faction in abandoned factories and strongholds. Players can defeat them to earn better rewards, while killing zombies grants special bio-warfare equipment that is effective against zombies and other players.
Late in this month, PUBG MOBILE fans can enjoy the new gameplay experience with the coming all-new Payload Mode with high-octane features never-before-seen in the classic mobile tactical tournament, including:
· Helicopters – For the first time ever, players can take to the skies to seek and destroy enemies with the new attack helicopter
· Super Weapon Crate – Spawns regularly and activates after three minutes. Contains air drop weapons, Lv. 3 armor, Payload Mode weapons and more!
· Teammate Recall – Fallen teammate identification cards can be collected and taken to the nearest Communication Tower for a quick revive
· New Payload Weapons – The explosive RPG-7, M3E1-A, M79 Grenade Launcher and M134 minigun are now available
· Air Strike Beacon – Players can call in air strikes to targeted areas around the map
· Vehicle Repair Packs – Packs can be unlocked to fixed damaged vehicles and tires.
PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.
ABOUT PUBG MOBILE
PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone.
For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
- Source:
- PUBG Mobile
Comments