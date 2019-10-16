A couple of weeks ago, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new smart speakers, including the all-new Echo, as well as a refreshed Echo Dot that features a built-in LED clock. Both devices are now available on the retailer's site, selling for $100 and $60, respectively.

The "all-new" third-generation Echo uses the same internal structure as the Echo Plus, which means you get the premium sound quality of the Plus speaker with the "standard" one. It also comes with various fabric styles to match your interior and personal taste.

The "Echo Dot with Clock" is also very similar to its predecessor, but now features an always-on LED clock for added convenience. You can also customize it to show other information such as the outdoor temperature, timers, and alarms.

Both devices are now officially selling on Amazon. The Dot is available in Sandstone only, but you can get the larger speaker in Charcoal, Heather Gray, Sandstone, and Twilight Blue.