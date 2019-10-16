



Monolisk recently arrived on the Play Store as a pre-registration release, and I couldn't help but notice how good it looks, which is why I'm writing this very article. The game is described as a fantasy mobile ARPG, CCG, and dungeon builder, all wrapped up in a single package, which sounds interesting enough, but clearly, the art design takes center stage here.

The trailer above should provide a good idea of what to expect from Monolisk. It's an isometric dungeon crawler where you'll dive into gorgeous handcrafted dungeons to collect cards that can be used to customize your playstyle, and you can even create your own cards for further customization. On top of this, you can expect a level editor that should provide an endless amount of fun for those that wish to share their creations. Going on this info alone, Monolisk sounds and looks like an exciting game that's coming soon to Android with the official release arriving next month. If you'd like to check out the full feature list, I've pasted it below.

* Clear heaps of dungeons in an online hack 'n' slash RPG

* Collect cards with equipment, abilities, creatures and environments

* Customize your 5 heroes with various playstyles

* Design unique levels for your friends and followers

* Craft new cards and expand your collection

* Tell your own stories

* Help others rebuild the shattered world of MONOLISK!

Since Monolisk is a brand-new listing on the Play Store, details are still light. We do know the game will be free-to-play and that it will include in-app purchases, though it's still unknown how high those IAPs will range. The card collection aspect has me a little worried that IAPs could be abused, but I guess we'll just have to wait for the official release to see how it turns out.

All in all I'd say Monolisk looks rather interesting with the way you collect cards to equip your heroes, and the art is definitely a big draw, though I'm still going to reserve judgment until I get my hands on the title, because as we all know the use of in-app purchases can make or break a game. It's my hope that developer of Monolisk keeps things fair, so if you're in the same camp, feel free to pre-register for the title through the Play Store widget below.