LG may not be the most celebrated Android OEM on the planet, but that hasn't stopped it from pursuing success on the heels of its expanding G series smartphones. For customers who have stuck with the South Korean manufacturer, we have a bit of exciting news for you. Just one month after Google released Android 10 into the wild, LG is ready to let G8 ThinQ take it for a spin.
G8 ThinQ owners should expect to find all the usual Android 10 goodies included with this beta, such as improved gesture controls, system-wide dark mode, and a bunch more features. To get started, head over to the pre-installed Quick Help app and register for the beta program. After this, an OTA update containing Android 10 beta will be made available. Simply download and install it onto your device, and you'll be ready to go. Keep in mind that LG tends to release new software for the South Korean market before expanding to other countries, so you may have to wait before Android 10 beta is available for your device.
Barring any issues with the G8 ThinQ Android 10 beta rollout, LG plans to launch a similar beta program for the V50 as soon as next month with more devices expected to be updated over the course of 2020.
- Source:
- LG
- Via:
- XDA Developers
Comments