When you're out and about, the last thing you need is to run out of juice, especially if your beloved phone is packing a less-than-stellar battery (we're looking at you, Pixel 4). To help you keep your handset ready to roll, iOttie has announced a new 10W Made for Google wireless car charger, coming soon to the Google Store for $54.95.

The iOttie Easy One Touch wireless car charger is a phone cradle that clips onto an air vent or unused CD deck within virtually any vehicle. An included micro-USB cable provides power to the unit, enabling its 10W fast charging throughput. Up until this point, only two other wireless chargers were able to power up Google's Pixel phones at a 10W current: the pricey Pixel Stand and the slightly cheaper Belkin Boost Up; all the rest that weren't part of the Made for Google program maxed out at a measly 5W, regardless of their actual capabilities. Not only does the iOttie wireless charger join the coveted 10W club, it is the first mobile in-car charger to snag this honor.

Once the device is all set up in your car, simply put your phone into the cradle against the rear trigger button to lock it in place, and your handset will begin to charge immediately. Power is delivered via the Qi wireless charging standard, making the Easy One Touch compatible with the new Pixel 4/4 XL, as well as the latest Samsung handsets and even newer iPhones.

The iOttie Easy One Touch wireless car charger will be available soon in the Google Store and Amazon, along with the new Pixel 4 fabric cases, USB-C Titan Security Key, and more.