Consumers can face an overwhelming number of choices when shopping for a Bluetooth speaker. This number quickly dwindles when looking for features such as water resistance, 360° sound, or stereo pairing. Anker's Soundcore Flare Mini manages to bring all of these together into one already affordable package. Amazon is currently offering the Flare Mini for an all-time low of $30, which is a $20 savings off list price.

The Soundcore Flare Mini features IPX7 waterproofing that will keep the device safe from rain or even complete submersion for up to 30 minutes. It's two 5W drivers provide 360° sound to fill your room or outdoor area with music. The battery on the Soundcore Flare Mini will probably outlast your party with an estimated battery life of 12 hours.

This sale may also be an excellent opportunity to purchase two of these speakers, as they can be paired to produce stereo sound. The Soundcore Flare Mini is currently available from Amazon for $30 with free two-day shipping for Prime members.