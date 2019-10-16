Google has a ton of first-party applications hanging out in the Play Store, from the more popular superstars like Google Search, Assistant, and Maps, to the less prominent Authenticator, Playground, or Opinion Rewards. Google has also killed off plenty of beloved applications over the years, and now the crew at Mountain View has seemingly struck again, this time tossing Datally into the pit of oblivion.

Google's mobile data-saving application, Datally, has gone missing from the Play Store. For users who already have the app installed, Datally appears to be active and functioning for the time being, but is warning that it's not compatible with Android 10.

We've reached out to Google for clarification about what's happening with Datally and will update this story as soon as we learn more. Until then, this could very well be the end for yet another Google app.