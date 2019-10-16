Raw Fury has just revealed that Plausible Concept's indie RTS roguelike Bad North is coming to Android on October 15th, and as of this morning, the title is already available on the Play Store for pre-registration. This announcement comes hot off the heels of the Nintendo Switch release in August, and we can expect to receive the complete Jotunn Edition that brings with it new items, commander traits, and enemies. It will be your job to defend an island kingdom against a horde of Viking invaders by taking command of the island's inhabitants in order to control the broad strokes of each procedurally generated battle, and so far PC and console reviews have remained positive since the initial release.

If you check out the trailer above, the first thing you'll notice is that Bad North is a very striking game. The art design is very minimalist, and yet it looks great, especially when you consider that the title's adorable characters offer a stark contrast to the game's brutal blood-stained realities of war.

The gameplay revolves around real-time strategy mechanics, where survival is often the best victory condition you can hope for. What's unique about this setup is that each island in the game is procedurally generated, which means each battle should offer a unique experience. Amazingly the gameplay is very deep despite the minimal theme and yet remains accessible to the average player, which is probably why Bad North is one of the more notable indie games released last year.

So far, we know the title will be officially launched on Android on October 15th, and we will indeed receive the complete Jotunn Edition. Monetization has yet to be mentioned, but so far there are no signs that in-app purchases will be included, so I'm hoping for a premium port that matches the monetization of the console and PC offerings. There's also no word if physical controllers will be supported, though, of course, the original controls have been reworked for touchscreen play.

I have to say I'm happy to hear that Bad North will be coming to Android soon because even though there are many RTS games available on the Play Store, the majority are filled with in-app purchases. While we don't yet know how Bad North will be monetized, the fact that it already exists as a premium release on other platforms gives me hope the game will arrive unmolested on Android. So if you're as hopeful as me, feel free to pre-register through the Play Store widget below so that you'll receive a notification whenever the game is officially released.