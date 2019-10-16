Wow, it just occurred to me that October is already half over. Anyway, I have another list of app sales for you to browse through. There are a few icon packs on sale today, including the one I use on every device (which you can find in bold below).

Free

Apps

  1. Relay Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
  2. 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Quick Reminders - Notification Notes & Reminders $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Touch Block Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Reclamation $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Archery Physics Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Project Archery : Shoot Apples With Physics $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Smoon UI - Rounded Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro For headphones $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Fenix 2 for Twitter $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days

Games

  1. Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Dark Zone $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. SiNKR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Circulus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Lux Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Color S8 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Mate 20 Icon Pack, Huawei Mate20 and P20 theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days