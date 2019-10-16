Article Contents
Wow, it just occurred to me that October is already half over. Anyway, I have another list of app sales for you to browse through. There are a few icon packs on sale today, including the one I use on every device (which you can find in bold below).
Free
Apps
- Relay Simulator $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 hours
- 4K Camera - Filmmaker Pro Camera Movie Recorder $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Quick Reminders - Notification Notes & Reminders $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Crypto Helper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Touch Block Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- 13 Puzzle Rooms: Escape game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Reclamation $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Idle Heroes of Hell - Clicker & Simulator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Archery Physics Shooting Challenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Project Archery : Shoot Apples With Physics $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Lonely Hacker $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Smoon UI - Rounded Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hexanet White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro For headphones $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fenix 2 for Twitter $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn Python Programming PRO (No Ads) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
Games
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fliplomacy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Zone $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Demon's Rise $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- SiNKR $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Storm Rush $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Circulus - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lux Dark - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Alexis Pie Icon Pack: Clean and Minimalistic $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color S8 - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mate 20 Icon Pack, Huawei Mate20 and P20 theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
