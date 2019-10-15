Unless you've been living under a rock, you probably know that Google has scheduled an event today to unveil all its new hardware gear. The Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Nest Mini, and Nest Wifi are expected to debut there. If all the leaks haven't tempered your excitement and you still want to catch every bit of the livestream, you can watch it with us below.

The Made by Google 2019 event is taking place in New York and is scheduled to start a little earlier than previous Google keynotes. It's set for 10am ET, which translates to 7am PST, 4pm CET, 3pm in the UK, and 7:30pm in India.

We've embedded the livestream for you below. To get ready, you can read more about what we expect to see and continue debating in the comments whether the Pixel 4's price is justified or not.