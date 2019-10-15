Sling TV is an over-the-top (OTT) internet television app that streams live cable TV to an extensive list of devices. After bestowing Roku users the ability to watch free content earlier this year, Sling TV is rolling out the same feature to all Android and Amazon Fire device users starting today.

Sling TV has been around since 2015 and it offers various types of content to its subscribers — 50+ live TV channels, premium channels (e.g., Showtime, Starz), pay-per-view events, and what they call "Extras," which are bundles of TV channels focused around specific topics like kids, sports, comedy, and news. Basic subscription starts at $25 a month and it comes with 33 channels.

Prior to today's announcement, watching stuff on Sling TV required either a Sling TV account or a free trial log-in, both requiring your credit card information. Sling TV's "free experience" initiative gets rid of that requirement and all you need now is just the app. Upon launching the Sling TV app, simply tap on "Browse As Guest" to start watching all the free movies, shows, music, stand-ups, sports, and news on offer. Naturally, the selection is very limited and you'll need to sign up to get access to all paid content, but you expected that, right?



No more sign-in & credit card info required. Just tap on Browse as Guest.

If you've been curious about what Sling TV has to offer but held off because you didn't want to turn in your credit card information, go download the Sling TV app from the Play Store and give it a go. Sling TV is certainly hoping that you'll like it enough to voluntarily put your credit card on file.