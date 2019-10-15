At an event in Madrid today, Realme officially introduced three new smartphones that share one particular attribute in common: they all have 4 cameras on the back. The Chinese brand — part of the BBK family along with OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo — is marking its entry into the European market with the new devices, including the powerhouse X2 Pro.

The flagship model in the lineup features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chip with 6, 8, or 12GB of RAM and 64, 128, or 256GB of storage. The included 50W SuperVOOC charger can take the 4,000mAh battery capacity from 0-100% in just 35 minutes, which is insanely fast. Like the OnePlus 7T, the X2 Pro sports a 90Hz AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. It measures 6.5 inches diagonally. On the back, the four cameras consist of a 64MP main sensor, 8MP 115-degree ultra-wide, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, and a 2MP portrait lens. As if all of that is not enough, it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Realme is somehow able to offer that incredible spec sheet for a starting price of only €399 for the 6/64GB model, with the 8/128GB version only costing €50 more and the top-tier 12/256GB is just €499. For comparison, the Spanish price for the OnePlus 7T Pro (8/256GB) is €759, and that's already a very competitive price point for what you get. Realme makes OnePlus look expensive.

At the same event, Realme also talked up the cheaper X2, with its Snapdragon 730G processor, the same 64MP primary, ultra-wide, and portrait cameras, but with a 4cm macro lens instead of the telephoto. It will cost €299 for 8/128GB when it goes on sale at the end of this month. For even less, you can get the 5 Pro, with a Snapdragon 712 and a similar camera setup (albeit, just a 48MP main sensor). This one starts at €199 for 4/128GB. Both of these more affordable models share roughly the same design language, with waterdrop notches and shimmering rear panels.

Left: X2 Right: 5 Pro.

The X2 Pro will be available in two colors, Neptune Blue and Lunar White, when it goes on sale in early November. You can sign up to be notified when it goes on sale on the Realme site, and likewise for the X2 or 5 Pro.