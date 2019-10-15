Ever since embarking on its own hardware endeavors, Google has molded its exclusive series of fabric-wrapped cases to adorn Pixel phones. As expected, this year brings another round of cases designed specifically for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, and you can pre-order one from the Google Store right now.

The new Pixel 4 fabric cases feature a chunkier knit design for a more distinct look than its predecessors. They come in a series of cheeky colors, including Sorta Smoky, Just Black, Blue-ish, and Could be Coral. Like previous models, Google promises its new cases will be durable and easy to clean. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL variants are both available for pre-order now for $40.

If you'd prefer to snag a case outside of Google's hallmarked fabric design, plenty of other options are also coming soon to the Google Store. For industry-leading protection, choose from popular brands like Otterbox, Speck, and Tech21. If photography is your muse, Joby has a tripod case you'll want to check out, and Moment is offering a camera case with an additional 18mm wide lens. For environmentally conscious users, the Pela compostable case can decompose into dirt after you're finished with it, leaving virtually no waste behind.