At the start of the month, we learned that the Pixel 4 was likely to get a neat safety feature that would detect when its user has been involved in a car accident before alerting the emergency services. This potentially life-saving capability has now been confirmed by Google, although it's exclusive to the US for English language users, to begin with at least.

According to Google's post on Reddit, the car crash detection feature will be available through the Personal Safety app, just as we outlined before. It comes with a rather lengthy disclaimer, however:

US only. English only. Car Crash Detection may not detect all accidents. High-impact activities may trigger calls to emergency services. This feature is dependent upon network connectivity and other factors and may not be reliable for emergency communications or available in all areas. For more information see g.co/pixel/carcrashdetection

Heading to that link explains how to turn it on, but opening the Personal Safety app and navigating to the Driving section. You'll naturally be asked to set the location permission to 'Allow all the time,' as well as allowing the app to use your microphone and physical activity — these are necessary for crash detection to work.

As usual, we don't know if or when Google plans to bring the feature to other countries, but here's hoping.