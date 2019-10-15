If you happen to purchase a new phone every year – or even every other year – it can be a chore to swap out your proprietary accessories for ones that work with your new device. In the case of Pixel owners who purchased a Pixel Stand for their 3 or 3 XL, we've got some good news for you: it's compatible with your new Pixel 4, too.

We had mixed feelings about the Pixel Stand when it launched just a year ago. Its personalized Assistant features and automatic pairing options were clear high points, while its design was lackluster and charging speeds flatlined below expectations. Nevertheless, we were happy to see Google return to the wireless charging arena following a several-year hiatus.

We're just as thrilled to learn the Pixel Stand isn't being abandoned this year in the midst of new hardware. Pixel 4 users should expect the same Qi charging capabilities found on previous Pixel phones, as well as support for portrait and landscape modes when docked. Unfortunately, that means the Pixel Stand's 10W charging speeds are also here to stay for a little while longer.

If you don't have a Google Pixel Stand yet, you can grab one from the Google Store now for $79.