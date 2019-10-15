Google just announced the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, and to try to incentivize early adoption, it's running some decent promotions: US orders placed through October 26 will include $100 to spend on the Google Store. Buyers in other countries are eligible for bonuses, too, like free Nest Hubs or Google Homes.

For US buyers, the credit will arrive via an email within eight weeks of your order and can be applied to anything the Google Store carries. A hundred bucks is enough to nab an overpriced fabric case or wireless charger with change to spare. But if you were thinking of waiting and applying the credit to the upcoming true wireless Pixel Buds, some bad news: it expires at the end of January 2020, before the buds will be available.

Other countries will see different pre-order bonuses, including:

United Kingdom – Free HP Chromebook 14

France, Germany, Spain, Italy – Free Google Nest Hub

Canada, Australia – $150 in store credit

Singapore – $200 in store credit

Taiwan – NT$4500 in store credit (plus a 3.5-millimeter dongle for some reason)

Ireland – free Google Home

A similar promotion was offered during the release window of the Pixel 3a earlier this year.

Combined with the 10 percent back offer for certain Google One subscribers, buying a Pixel 4 early is pretty tempting — but it's hard to forget the wild promotions Google ran on the Pixel 3 starting just weeks after its launch last year.