Google isn't traditionally known for the quality of the displays in its smartphones, but with the Pixel 4, it seems like it's turned things around. DisplayMate has awarded the phone an A+ rating, its highest possible score.

DisplayMate describes the Pixel 4's screen as "visually indistinguishable from perfect," which — although a pretty common phrase the organization uses — is high praise. The website lauded the screen's color accuracy, brightness, and high refresh rate — all factors that are important to a pleasant viewing experience.

Overall, the Pixel 4's display received DisplayMate's "highest ever A+ grade by providing considerably better display performance than other competing Smartphones." It's not at all unusual for a new flagship to break that record, but it's reassuring to know that Google is finally competing on that front. You can read more in DisplayMate's full report.