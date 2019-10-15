We've got our hands on a whole bunch of Pixel 4s after Google's launch event in New York City, and we're already snapping away with what will certainly prove to be the company's most capable camera(s) yet.

Let's start with some superzooming.

Superzoom comparisons

These photos are ordered from max zoom (8x) to no zoom (1x).

I'm pretty floored by the performance of this feature so far: the 8x zoom quality is jaw-dropping for a camera with a physical zoom factor of just 2x. Sure, it's not perfect, but it's more than usable for most situations, preserving a surprising amount of fine detail.

General camera samples

And here's our mega-gallery of various images we've taken. Enjoy!

We'll be spending a lot of time with the Pixel 4 in the coming weeks, so be on the lookout for even more posts documenting our experiences. Cameras a big part of what makes the Pixel special, though, and it's clear Google is still taking the camera incredibly seriously.

These are just our first samples, of course, and we have some night testing to do to see what Google's cooked up in terms of night sight and astrophotography mode (which doesn't appear to be live in our review units just yet).