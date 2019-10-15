Google's latest, greatest hardware has landed: Meet the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. There's a lot to understand about the phones, even just beyond the basic specs and appearance, so we're here to lend a hand and tell you everything you need to know.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL pre-orders, pricing, and deals

Google's Pixel 4 and 4 XL are available for pre-order directly from the company's own storefront starting today, though they won't ship until October 24th. Prices begin at $799 for the smaller model and $899 for the larger Pixel 4 XL.

Carrier availability includes T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint. As usual, you can trade in a phone or sign up for a payment plan for a discount through some carriers; check our full list of carrier promotions here. Google's own MVNO also picks up the Pixel 4, offering a $100 service credit with pre-order.

US pre-orders through the Google Store also get an extra $100 credit to spend there — enough to later grab one of the new Nest Minis and a case gratis, if you like, though there is up to an eight-week wait, and the credit expires before the new Pixel Buds land. Some other countries have their own promotions for things like free Chromebooks or Nest/Home Hubs.

If you're hunting for a discount, Google One subscribers in some countries paying for certain types of plans (200GB+) can also get up to 10% in credit with their purchase through the Google Store, up to a maximum of $150 back. That rate may vary, though, depending on which plan you have.

Pixel 4 and 4 XL specs

There are two sizes for the new phones: the smaller Pixel 4 and the larger Pixel 4 XL. Both devices offer similar specs, with the same basic internals powering packages loaded with two different sized screens and batteries.

Specs Chipset Snapdragon 855 RAM 6GB Storage 64 or 128GB Display Pixel 4: 5.7-inch 1080p; Pixel 4 XL: 6.3-inch 1440p OLED with 90Hz refresh and Ambient EQ, Gorilla Glass 5 Cameras F/1.7 12.2MP main with OIS&EIS, F/2.4 16MP 2x zoom/telephoto with OIS&EIS, f/2.0 8MP front. Up to 4K at 30fps video Battery Pixel 4: 2,800mAh; Pixel 4 XL: 3700mAh. Up to 18W fast charging, Qi wireless charging Software Android 10, minimum of 3 years updates. Dimensions Pixel 4: 68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2 mm, 162g; Pixel 4 XL: 75.1 x 160.4 x 8.2 mm, 193g Connectivity Wi-Fi 2x2 MIMO a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE (AptX, AptX HD, LDAC), NFC Misc USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, eSIM, stereo speakers Colors Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange Ruggedization IP68 Price $799 for Pixel 4, $899 for Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4 vs. Pixel 4 XL compared: Which is better?

Unlike some other phones in recent memory (cough, Note10), the two Pixels match specs outside display size and battery size. You aren't giving up features or settling for less RAM/storage by going with the smaller phone. The only features you need to keep in mind as you shop are:

Battery : The Pixel 4 XL has a bigger battery (3,700mAh vs. 2,800mAh) and could last longer on a charge.

: The Pixel 4 XL has a bigger battery (3,700mAh vs. 2,800mAh) and could last longer on a charge. Display : The Pixel 4 XL has a higher resolution and physically larger quad HD+ screen, compared to the full HD display in the smaller Pixel 4.

: The Pixel 4 XL has a higher resolution and physically larger quad HD+ screen, compared to the full HD display in the smaller Pixel 4. Price: The smaller Pixel 4 is cheaper than the Pixel 4 XL, starting at $799 compared to $899.

It's still early, look forward to our upcoming hands-on for more details and initial impressions when it comes to both of Google's new flagships. Stay tuned for more.