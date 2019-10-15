Google's Pixel event is scheduled to start in about an hour and leaks are still pouring in. Following Best Buy Canada and the UK's Carphone Warehouse pre-order pages, B&H has already listed the device for pre-order in the US. This time though, it's not a simple landing page: It's a full listing with prices and availability.

Both the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are available for pre-order on B&H. Pricing is as follows for the unlocked models:

Pixel 4 - 64GB: $799

Pixel 4 - 128GB: $899

Pixel 4 XL - 64GB: $899

Pixel 4 XL - 128GB: $999

The Clearly White and Just Black color variants are available for all SKUs, but the Oh So Orange one appears to be limited to the 64GB storage versions. You can't have a 128GB Pixel 4 or 4XL in orange, to my absolute dismay.

No 128GB Oh So Orange Pixel 4 or 4 XL. Why, Google, why?!

B&H says shipping is expected to begin in a week, on October 22. If you want to place an order though, you'll need to wait. The site is observing the Succos holiday and checkout is closed until 7:30pm ET tonight, i.e. for another 10 hours.