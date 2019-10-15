One of the coolest things about the newly-announced Pixel 4 is its enhanced Night Sight mode that allows for some impressive shots of the night sky. If astrophotography is your main reason for considering an upgrade from the Pixel 3 or 3a, though, you might want to pump the brakes. Google's confirmed that the functionality is making its way to the previous generation of Pixel devices.

#NightSight already helps you take beautiful photos in the dark. Now you can use it for shots of the night sky.🌙✨ Coming to Pixel 3a and Pixel 3 as well as #pixel4. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/o4bORnPc6j — Google (@Google) October 15, 2019

Shots won't be identical; astrophotography on Pixel phones works by capturing multiple long exposures and using software to stitch them together, and on a hardware level, Pixel 4 and 4 XL are capable of capturing longer exposures than the Pixel 3 family. Still, feature backward compatibility in any capacity is always welcome.

Google Camera v7.1 should activate the feature on Pixel 3 and 3a. You can download it now on APK Mirror.