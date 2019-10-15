The Android 10-based One UI 2.0 beta for the Samsung Galaxy S10 series is currently only available in select markets: South Korea, Germany, and the US. People in other countries still can't test the new software, but that's bound to change. SamMobile cites sources that say the beta program will be launched in China, France, India, Poland, Spain, and the UK "in the near future," and will be available for the Note10 series, too.
Samsung hasn't officially announced when (or even if) the program is set to include the locations, but since these are the same markets the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 betas were launched in before, it seems plausible. SamMobile also had the chance to talk to Samsung customer representatives who say that the Note10 beta is set to be released on October 21. If that's accurate, we can expect that this is the date when the wider rollout of the preview software is planned, too. The Galaxy S10 5G is also supposed to get the Android 10 beta, but it's only coming to South Korea for now.
