Along a slew of announcements today, Google glanced over the fact that its Nest displays will be expanding their availability and launching in new countries. The Hub is coming to three new countries, for a total of 15, and the Hub Max is doubling its presence from three to six countries.
We know you're here for the links, so here are the new locales where you can find Nest's displays on the Google Store:
- Nest Hub
- Austria — €129
- Belgium — €129
- Switzerland — CHF 139
- Nest Hub Max
If you live in any of these countries, you can now place your pre-order for a smart display straight from Google.
- Source:
- Google Support
Comments