Along a slew of announcements today, Google glanced over the fact that its Nest displays will be expanding their availability and launching in new countries. The Hub is coming to three new countries, for a total of 15, and the Hub Max is doubling its presence from three to six countries.

We know you're here for the links, so here are the new locales where you can find Nest's displays on the Google Store:

Nest Hub Austria — €129 Belgium — €129 Switzerland — CHF 139

Nest Hub Max Canada — CAD 299 France — €229 Japan — not live yet



If you live in any of these countries, you can now place your pre-order for a smart display straight from Google.