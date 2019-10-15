During the first Stadia AMA on Reddit, we learned that support for Bluetooth audio through the controller would be coming but not available at launch in November. The Stadia FAQ page has just been updated to highlight that the same is true of audio over USB-C.

Previously, the support materials stated the following:

The Stadia Controller supports the 3.5mm audio jack, as well as USB C headsets with a USB C port. Headsets can be used for game audio, as well as for in-game and Stadia voice chat. The Stadia Controller won't support Bluetooth audio at launch in November. If you’re playing on a computer or a Pixel phone, you can directly connect a Bluetooth headset to these devices for use with Stadia.

A new caveat has been added in bold, however, that reads

Support for USB-C headsets will be added after launch.

It's not entirely surprising, but it is a little disappointing. Stadia Founders Kits should be going out to the first users next month, and I for one am excited to give Google's game-streaming service a try. If Manuel's hands-on post from August is anything to go by, it could be well worth the wait. With any luck, we'll get some more Stadia-related news at today's Made by Google event in NYC, starting at 10am ET — tune in for the livestream here.