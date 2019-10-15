The Made by Google 2019 hardware event is now over, and that means it's time to order all the fresh goodness from the big G. Luckily, pre-orders are already live for all the new products, except Pixel Buds — you've got to wait until Spring 2020 for those.

If the Pixel 4 is what you've been waiting for, you can get it for $799 with 64GB of storage or $899 with 128GB, while the larger Pixel 4 XL is $899 for 64GB and $999 for 128GB. Both come in Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange (Limited Edition) color options. The Google Store offers the Pixel 4 unlocked or with an included SIM from Verizon or Google Fi. Financing is also available.

In the UK, the Pixel 4 starts at £669 and the XL model at £829. Pre-order the phones from the Google Store here. In the US, there's an offer of $100 to spend on accessories for pre-order customers, while in the UK, you can get an HP Chromebook 14 for free. Shipping starts from October 24, but if you're not quick, you might have to wait until November to get yours.

The upgraded Nest Mini speaker is also available to pre-order for $49 in the US and £49 in the UK. The colors on offer are Chalk, Charcoal, Coral, and a new light blue (Sky). Shipping starts on October 22.

Probably the device I'm most excited about is the Pixebook Go, Google's attempt at a Macbook-style clamshell laptop. Pricing starts at $649/£629 for the model with an Intel Core m3 processor with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and goes all the way up to $1,399 for a fully-specced Core i7 16/256GB variant. Only m3 and i5 ($849) options are currently available to pre-order on the Google Store, and Just Black is the only colorway you can choose for now — Not Pink is coming later.

Last but by no means least is Nest Wifi, Google's new mesh router system with built-in Assistant speakers. It'll set you back $169 for the router and $149 for a single point, while a router plus point bundle will cost $269 and a router plus two points pack will be $349. Pre-order them now and you should get them sometime in early November. UK pricing starts at £129 for a little marshmallow-shaped point.