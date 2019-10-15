Google's been working on Stadia, its premiere game streaming service, for quite some time, and now it's finally ready for the public stoplight. The first announcement from the Made by Google event this morning revealed that Stadia is launching on November 19, 2019.

Stadia is a next-generation gaming service that doesn't require consoles, game downloads, or disks. Instead, any device running Chrome – including smartphones, computers, and even televisions – can simply log on to the Stadia platform, purchase any of the 37 games that will be available at launch, and play from anywhere a data connection can reach.

Google Stadia will be available first for Pixel phones, with other Chrome-enabled devices expected to receive support over time.

