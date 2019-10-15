The Pixel 4 and 4 XL have been announced and already, the masses have flocked to online retail outlets to make their pre-orders. Over time, more carriers will sign on with their own sales. So, we're gonna help you keep track of where you can buy the latest Google phones and what you'll be getting for your money with this handy-dandy post right here, which will be updated when necessary.

As Google has announced prices, you should expect to pay $799 or $899 for a Pixel 4 and $899 or $999 for an XL size, depending on if you get the 64GB or 128GB option. Keep in mind that the limited edition Oh So Orange is only available in the 64GB capacity, so those who want more space will have to stick to Clearly White or Just Black.

However, each store or carrier has their own tricks up their sleeve to make sure you're getting Google's phone from them.

Google Store

As of time of publication, the biggest checkout queues seem to be stacking up at the Google Store.

Shipping dates are sliding into November with a quickness. You'll be able to purchase any Pixel 4 on a 24-month installment plan, buy a Preferred Care package covering 2 years of accidental damage and an additional year of mechanical breakdowns beyond the warranty at an upfront cost of $149, and trade in your current phone for up to $400 in credits — however, you'll only get up to $295 for a pristine Pixel 3 XL, meaning that expensive iPhone owners are going to be better off here.

All U.S. Pixel 4 pre-order customers will receive $100 to spend on anything at the Google Store (not just accessories as site text might suggest) if they reserve by October 26. The store is also giving current Google One subscribers — at least those who would be a Google One subscriber 30 days after their item has shipped — 10% of the cost of their order back in credits as well. There's a lot of rebating going on to help Google seal the deal.

Google Fi

If you're with Google's MVNO, the situation is degrading a bit slower. As the customer pool is more limited, stock is not being reserved as quickly as other outlets. You may still get a delivery within October yet.

Google Fi is offering pre-order customers $100 of service credit that can be redeemed after 30 days of activating your new device. Again, you just have to reserve by October 26. You also have 24-month payment plans available here and a higher trade-in ceiling of $600. Device Protection costs $8 per month for either Pixel 4 or 4 XL — this gets you access to subsidized, same-day screen repairs at uBreakiFix locations (price TBD) and $79 or $99 device replacements, respectively.

T-Mobile

The self-proclaimed Un-carrier has announced that it will begin pre-orders for the sparkly new Pixels at 9 p.m. PDT tonight with first shipments out by October 24. The phones support T-Mo's 600MHz spectrum.

Be aware that if you utilize a 24-month installment plan that T-Mobile requires down payments of $100 at the $900 final price tier and $200 at the $1,000 tier.

If you're switching to T-Mobile with an older Pixel phone in good and working condition, great news: you'll get $800 of credit over 24 months. That covers the whole cost of a 64GB Pixel 4 and leaves just $200 balance on a 128GB XL. If you're already with the network or don't have a Pixel, you can get up to $300 off with an eligible trade-in.

From October 24 through 26, the company is holding astronomy events at its Signature Stores in Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, New York (Meatpacking District), San Francisco, and Santa Monica, California, to promote the Pixels' new astrophotography capabilities. "Night Sight kits" will be given away featuring a Pixel-brand tripod, a Bluetooth shutter trigger, and an astronomy guide. Stores will begin their events at 5 p.m. local time for the first two days and at noon on the last day. Google is also hosting a block party in front of T-Mobile's Time Square store on those dates starting from 10 a.m.

As we learn of more carriers' plans to sell the Pixel 4, we'll update this post.