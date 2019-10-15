If you're a Google One subscriber, you already have access to plenty of perks, such as more storage, 24/7 expert support, and enhanced Android backups. Following today's Made by Google event, we've now learned that some subscribers who pay for the 200GB plan and greater can redeem up to a 10% credit when pre-ordering any of the devices shown off today, available only through the Google Store.

According to Google, online store credit up to $150 per transaction ($250-per-year cap) will be given to Google One subscribers when purchasing any of the new Made by Google products unveiled at today's event, including the Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, and more. As a result, the percentage that can be slashed off of pre-orders will vary based on users' purchase history and redeemed credit for the year. So far, we've heard mixed reports from our readers receiving as much as 10% off and as little as 3% off their orders. In all instances, savings are not immediate; buyers will receive their specified Google Store credit 30 days after their items have shipped.

This offer is only valid to Google One customers on the 200GB plan or greater and who live in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, or Australia. Google One trial memberships and sub-200GB plans are excluded.