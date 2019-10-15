Google keeps its Chromebook offers page populated with a bunch of freebies and deals that are refreshed every few weeks. The company is now throwing in two new apps — Duet Display and Photolemur — for new Chromebook purchases just minutes before it’s expected to make the Pixelbook Go official.

Duet Display landed on the Play Store quite recently after staying exclusive to Apple’s device ecosystem. It basically turns an Android device or Chromebook into an additional screen for a Mac or PC over a wireless or wired connection. The app claims to offer a lag-free experience, but many of its reviewers think otherwise. The second freebie comes in the form of Photolemur, which is a photo editing app recently introduced to the Android platform with numerous AI-backed features akin to its desktop counterpart.

Both apps usually cost $9.99 on the Play Store with Duet Display also having a few in-app purchases in addition to its upfront charge. As the offer page notes, these deals will remain redeemable only for a limited period. In addition to these two, you can still grab 100GB of storage on Google One and Noteshelf for free along with INKredible Pro and Concepts Essentials at 50% off. Some folks had trouble redeeming the set of deals that went live in April, hopefully things will go smoothly this time.

All these offers appear limited to Chromebook users in the US, but your mileage may vary with some local deals. Do note that only Chromebooks purchased in the last six months are only eligible for any of these price reductions — a crucial piece of information that’s buried inside the Chromebook Help Center.

