Like so many other would-be surprises today, we saw this coming: following a number of pretty comprehensive leaks, at its New York hardware event, Google has formally announced the Pixelbook Go, the newest in its line of high-end Chromebooks. The Pixelbook Go sports a more traditional laptop form factor than the Pixel Slate and Pixelbook that preceded it, and it's available for pre-order today.

Specs Processor Intel Core m3, i5, i7 RAM 8, 16 GB Storage 64, 128, 256 GB Ports USB-C (2), 3.5-millimeter headphone jack Colors Just Black, Not Pink Price Starting at $649

The Pixelbook Go is more akin to the Chromebook Pixel of yore than Google's more recent Chromebooks, having a non-convertible design. The Go has decidedly softer lines, though, and an overall friendlier appearance. It'll come in Just Black and Not Pink colorways, each with a unique, textured base designed to provide better grip. The highest-spec model will come with an Intel Core i7 processor and 16 gigabytes of RAM — overkill by Chromebook standards.

It's lighter than the original Pixelbook at two pounds, and it's a scant 13 millimeters thick. Still, Google says it'll last up to 12 hours on a charge. It's also got what Google calls Ultra-quiet Hush Keys (™) for comfortable and discreet typing.

Pre-orders are open today for Just Black, starting at $649. Just Pink will be available at a later date.