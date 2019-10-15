Most new flagships come with pre-order offers upon debut these days, and the Pixel 4 is no different. With the pre-order of any Pixel 4 or 4 XL, Amazon is offering a $100 gift card, which will probably be more useful than the credit that the Google Store and B&H are giving out.

You're probably all familiar with the Pixel 4 by now, but if you aren't, you can catch up on all the news here. The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are priced at $799 and $899, respectively, with the 128GB models commanding $100 premiums. The $100 Amazon credit is pretty straightforward, but the listing makes sure to mention that the gift card itself doubles as a bookmark. Fancy.

Amazon says that the phones will be released on October 21st. You can find all the links you'll need below: