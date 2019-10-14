Images of Google's upcoming Nest Mini, successor to the earlier Home Mini, have just leaked courtesy of the folks at WinFuture. Based on these images, you'd be forgiven for confusing the new speaker with the older model, since it basically looks the same, excluding a hole on the bottom for mounting it more easily on a wall.

Look familiar?

Like the previous model, it will work with b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi with both 2.4 and 5GHz support. Dimensions are otherwise identical: it's 42mm high, with a 98mm circumference. As an Assistant-powered smart speaker, you get the same built-in 'cast support for streaming audio.

A bump in power supply wattage from 9 to 15W may also indicate stronger audio chops have been crammed into the diminutive package. In addition to the requisite wall wart, it comes with a 1.5m USB cable for power.

Although rumors once pegged it as having a 3.5mm jack of some kind, that detail was later recanted, and this leak further corroborates its absence. Colors (based on a translation) are expected to include Anthracite, Rock Candy (light gray), Coral, and Sky Blue. Those specific names may vary here in the US, but some of the colors are visible in the promotional materials below.

Gallery of leaked promotional images showing the Nest Mini.

WinFuture pegs the pricing at nearly 60 euros, though we expect it to clock in closer to $50 here in the states.