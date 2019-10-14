One of the more novel solutions to the front-facing camera "problem" comes in the form of the Nubia Z20, a bezel-less phone with a display on both sides. The second screen allows you to use the rear cameras to take superior selfies, while the other specs are also fairly impressive. The phone is now on sale globally for the princely sum of $549 (€549, £499).

For that money, you get Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 27W fast charging. Both displays are curved and AMOLED, with the front one measuring 6.42 inches diagonally and the rear a little less at 5.1 inches. With the secondary screen switched off, it's practically indistinguishable from the rest of glass back panel. The three cameras consist of a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP 122.2-degree ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto.

I've been using the phone for a little while and will be ready to share my thoughts soon — spoiler, I'm not sure the dual-screen concept really pays off. Even so, if you're already sold on the idea and want to purchase it, you can do so from the Nubia site. It's available in the USA, Canada, the UK, and much of Europe, as well as Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Macao. At the moment, it's only possible to order the Diamond Black color (in the US, at least), with the Twilight Blue model apparently "coming soon."