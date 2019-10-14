Android root solution Magisk first offered support for Android Q in Beta v19 back in March. Compatibility with the latest version of Android — now known as 10, not Q — has now made its way to the stable version of the utility in version 20.

Aside from full Android 10 support, Magisk v20 includes a number of bug fixes and technical changes developers will need to keep an eye on. For example, Magisk's root directory overlay system has changed; custom kernels not updated accordingly will continue to function on devices running Android 9 Pie or lower, but will cause Android 10 devices to bootloop. Files in the /product system partition are also now able to be modified.

More information (that's infinitely more technical than I'm able to get) is available in version 20's full changelog and at Magisk's Github.