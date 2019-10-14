Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry is a point and click adventure game that's the newest title in the franchise. The game has been available on PC and consoles for some time now, but as of today, it has been officially released on Android. Much like the previous titles in the series, this is an adventure game for adults, and since I grew up playing these classics, I'm happy to report that you can still expect the same potty humor as the originals. This means Wet Dreams Don't Dry isn't a game for children, though if you have a penchant for sexually-themed puns, it would appear today's release is a return to form.

The trailer above should give you a good idea of what to expect from the Android release of Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry. As you can see, the game plays like a classic point and click adventure where you'll interact with NPCs and solve puzzles, and really that's to be expected since that's what the series has always offered. Of course, you can also expect optimized controls for touchscreen play, an area where point and click games typically excel on mobile.

What's interesting about this release is that the original creator Al Lowe had nothing to do with this title, and there's even a documentary available on YouTube that covers its creation. Luckily you can still expect the same raunchy writing the series is famous for as you search for love in the modern world through 30 hand-drawn venues. Oh, and there is indeed a quiz at the beginning of the game that calls back to the age verification used in the original titles, which is a nice touch.

Wet Dreams Don't Dry is a free-to-play release, though it only serves duty as a demo with a single in-app purchase priced at $14.99 that unlocks the entirety of the game ($15 cheaper than the Steam version). So essentially, this is a premium release, though you won't be able to share this purchase through the Google Play Family Library, thanks to the way it's monetized.

As a fan of the Leisure Suit Larry point and click adventure series, I'm glad to see the arrival of Wet Dreams Don't Dry on the Play Store, even if it's a little late. While I'm sure the raunchy humor isn't for everyone, there's no denying that the point and click genre is perfect for mobile play. I'm sure some readers may scoff at the $14.99 asking price, but when compared to the PC and console versions, the mobile release is a steal, and thanks to the genre, we won't have to worry about clunky controls. So if you love point and click adventure games and don't mind an adult story where '80s ideals clash against the modern realities of dating, Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry should be right up your alley.