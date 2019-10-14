There has been much hype surrounding folding phones, and while the Samsung Galaxy Fold was almost launched, canceled at last minute, and then relaunched, the Huawei Mate X has been taking its sweet time. This is bound to change, as the company has confirmed that it's launching its own take on foldables in China this month, while a video showing off the device and its retail box has been making its rounds on Twitter.

Chinese outlet cnBeta says the phone is slated to be released in China by the end of this month, though it warns that initial supply will likely not last too long due to low production yield. The Mate X was previously scheduled for June, but following the Galaxy Fold debacle revolving around dirt and dust entering the device's hinge and display, Huawei has apparently decided to redesign vital parts of its product as well to ensure it won't face the same issues Samsung already had to work through.

Mate X unboxing reveal similar carrying case as Huawei-Gentlemonster smart glasses.#HuaweiMateX pic.twitter.com/XFuzeClyNM — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) October 13, 2019

In the meantime, Slashleaks contributor Teme published a video showcasing the Mate X and its retail box. Just like the Fold, the Mate X comes with a case, but due to the outwards folding screen, the company opted for something resembling an eyewear case/folio more than a traditional phone case. It seems to be made of black (faux) leather and comes with a magnetic lid. While the Mate isn't turned on in the video, we can see it being folded and tucked away into the sleeve which doesn't seem to require too much force. Not much else is visible in the low-quality video other than the charger, a cable, and what seems to be a box with earphones.

If the launch really is happening this month, we won't have to wait much longer until we know all the details about the Mate X. It would be great if the device could launch with Google apps internationally, but given that the Mate 30 had to forgo Google's proprietary software earlier, it's pretty much given that the folding phone will have to do without them, too.