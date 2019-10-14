Android 10 has been steadily finding its way into OEM handsets since launching in September. This past weekend, Huawei decided to get a jumpstart on its own Android 10 beta release schedule by showing some love to the Netherlandic variant of the Mate 20 Pro.
According to a report from DroidApp, users of the Mate 20 Pro living in the Netherlands can now upgrade their phones to EMUI 10, based on latest iteration of Android. This surprise release deviates from the timeline presented by Huawei at IFA 2019, which promised the Mate Pro 20 wouldn't pick up its first Android 10 build until December. Huawei Central has confirmed that this version is in fact only a beta build of EMUI 10, so some owners may wish to steer clear until the stable version is ready.
If this Android update for the Mate Pro 20 is deemed a success in the Netherlands, EMUI 10 is expected to roll out to other countries, possibly as early as this month.
